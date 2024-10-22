Integrity Financial Corp WA Acquires Shares of 12,668 FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP)

Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:YSEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YSEP. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 189,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 31.5% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 28,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 132,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of YSEP stock opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.95.

FT Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – September (YSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

