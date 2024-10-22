Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Announces Earnings Results

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.21), Yahoo Finance reports. Independent Bank Group had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $255.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Independent Bank Group Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $62.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on IBTX. Truist Financial increased their target price on Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

