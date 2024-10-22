Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Announces Earnings Results

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.21), Yahoo Finance reports. Independent Bank Group had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $255.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.
Independent Bank Group Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of IBTX stock opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average of $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $62.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.38.
Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.08%.
Independent Bank Group Company Profile
Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
