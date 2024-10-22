IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) vs. Cyfrowy Polsat (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Head to Head Analysis

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) and Cyfrowy Polsat (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMAX 1 1 7 1 2.80 Cyfrowy Polsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

IMAX presently has a consensus target price of $24.11, suggesting a potential upside of 15.97%. Given IMAX’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe IMAX is more favorable than Cyfrowy Polsat.

93.5% of IMAX shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of IMAX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IMAX and Cyfrowy Polsat”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMAX $358.00 million 3.06 $25.33 million $0.48 43.31 Cyfrowy Polsat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IMAX has higher revenue and earnings than Cyfrowy Polsat.

This table compares IMAX and Cyfrowy Polsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMAX 5.97% 7.78% 3.23% Cyfrowy Polsat N/A N/A N/A

IMAX beats Cyfrowy Polsat on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies. It also offers preventative and emergency maintenance services and quality monitoring to the IMAX network; film post-production services; and IMAX film and digital cameras to content creators. In addition, the company engages in the distribution of large-format documentary films to institutional theaters, as well as live performances and interactive events with artists and creators; after-market sales of IMAX System parts and 3D glasses; sale or lease of IMAX theater systems; provision of management services to three other theaters, as well as production advice and technical assistance to documentary and Hollywood filmmakers; and rental of company’s proprietary 2D and 3D large-format film cameras. The company markets its theater systems through a direct sales force and marketing staff to science and natural history museums, zoos, aquaria, and other educational and cultural centers, as well as theme parks, private home theaters, tourist destination sites, fairs, and expositions. It offers its services under the IMAX, IMAX 3D, Experience It In IMAX, The IMAX Experience, DMR, Filmed For IMAXTM, IMAX Live, IMAX Enhanced, and SSIMWAVE. The company operates a network of IMAX systems comprising commercial multiplexes, commercial destinations, and institutional locations in 90 countries and territories. IMAX Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Cyfrowy Polsat

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services. It offers TV channels, including terrestrial, general entertainment, sports and e-sports, music, lifestyle, news/information, children's, education, and movie channels; and over the top services, such as Polsat GO, VOD/PPV, online video and music, catch-up TV, and multiroom HD services. In addition, the company provides database of legal video content and live broadcasts; online TV channels; live coverages of sports events; and feature films, and TV series and programs. Further, it offers telecommunications, software, retail, radio and TV, media, call center and premium rate, technical, advertising, Web portals, monetary intermediation, sponsorship, broadcasting and signal transmission, premises and other financial services; produces broadcasting, television, and electronic equipment; produces, leases, and sells set-top boxes; and sells licenses, sublicenses, and property rights, as well as STB hard disk drives, antennas, Internet modems, tablets, laptops, routers, TV sets, accessories, and other devices. The company was formerly known as Polsat Cyfrowy S.A. and changed its name to Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. in 2004. Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

