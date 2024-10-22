Imaflex (CVE:IFX) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.40 and last traded at C$1.40. Approximately 50,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 27,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.

Imaflex Trading Down 2.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of C$72.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.35.

Imaflex (CVE:IFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. Imaflex had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of C$28.83 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Imaflex Inc. will post 0.1496881 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imaflex Company Profile

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for industrial and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers metallized plastic films; polyethylene films and bags; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on rolls.

