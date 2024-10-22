Ignition (FBTC) Price Reaches $66,940.81 on Top Exchanges

Ignition (FBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Ignition has a market capitalization of $26.71 million and $433,792.73 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Ignition token can currently be bought for about $66,940.81 or 0.99888574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ignition Profile

Ignition’s launch date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 1,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official. The official website for Ignition is fbtc.com.

Ignition Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 1,455.48451802. The last known price of Ignition is 67,219.02805199 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $562,224.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

