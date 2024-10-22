Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4298 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance
Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $26.35.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Huntington Bancshares
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Stocks Driving the Shift to Nuclear Energy for AI Power
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Utilities Outperform in 2024: 3 Stocks to Keep on Your Radar
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Is Wells Fargo Stock the End-of-Year Rebound Story to Watch?
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.