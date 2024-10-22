Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Invests $258,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

VNQ stock opened at $95.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.58 and a 200 day moving average of $88.30.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

