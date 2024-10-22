Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives $9.70 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

HRZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HRZN

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.26 million, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.23. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is -314.29%.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Technology Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 228,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. ETF Store Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 48,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $2,393,000. 4.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Free Report

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.