Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Sells 4,650 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises approximately 0.8% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 101.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. Barclays lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.85.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.65. The stock had a trading volume of 345,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,287. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.98. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.79 and a fifty-two week high of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

