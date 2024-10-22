Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Grows Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,772,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,626 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,296,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 19.7% during the second quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,285,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,885,000 after purchasing an additional 541,575 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at $67,263,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Baxter International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,553,000 after buying an additional 84,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.30. 233,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,429. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $44.01.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

