Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Buys Shares of 3,000 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696,897 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,557,000 after buying an additional 4,794,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,792,000 after buying an additional 2,206,023 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6,311.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,750,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 231.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.04. The stock had a trading volume of 551,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,755,901. The firm has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.66 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.06.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

