Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
