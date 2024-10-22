HI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.31 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 22nd. During the last week, HI has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. HI has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $217,158.86 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00007793 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,970.56 or 0.99932969 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00013169 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007633 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00065495 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047202 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $217,975.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.