Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Healthcare Services Group has set its Q4 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $426.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.94 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCSG shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

