Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Lowers Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up approximately 2.5% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 61.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 54,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,990,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group increased its stake in United Rentals by 14.2% during the third quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 5,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $860.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $714.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $833.29. The company had a trading volume of 84,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,876. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $861.74. The stock has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $760.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $703.73.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.38 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

