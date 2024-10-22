Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 2,850 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Grace & White Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 253.0% in the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 216.4% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 503 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $166,624.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 457,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,915,110.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,901. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.34.

Walmart stock opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average is $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $650.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $81.82.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

