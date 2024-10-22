Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 1,500 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Grace & White Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Stepan comprises approximately 1.7% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Stepan were worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Stepan during the first quarter worth $648,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 36.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 70,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Stepan during the second quarter worth $679,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stepan by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Stepan by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th.

In other news, VP David Kabbes purchased 1,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.39 per share, for a total transaction of $75,387.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,387.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $73.61 on Tuesday. Stepan has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day moving average is $81.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). Stepan had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $556.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

