Grace & White Inc. NY Has $226,000 Stock Position in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Grace & White Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,344 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Frequency Electronics were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FEIM. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,511,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics stock opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.06 million, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.44. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02.

Frequency Electronics ( NASDAQ:FEIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Frequency Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

