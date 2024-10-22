Grace & White Inc. NY Has $17.89 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Grace & White Inc. NY lessened its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,710 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. First Solar comprises 3.2% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in First Solar were worth $17,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 411.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Down 2.1 %

FSLR stock opened at $196.25 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.97 and its 200-day moving average is $223.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,896. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,757. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Solar from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on First Solar from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank raised First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.46.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

