Globe Life (GL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect Globe Life to post earnings of $3.05 per share for the quarter. Globe Life has set its FY 2024 guidance at 11.800-12.100 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Globe Life to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Globe Life Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of GL opened at $110.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $132.00. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on GL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Mary E. Thigpen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.20 per share, with a total value of $270,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,571. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Globe Life Company Profile
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
