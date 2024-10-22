Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
Global Self Storage Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SELF opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 million, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. Global Self Storage has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $5.85.
Global Self Storage Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.64%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global Self Storage
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Global Self Storage
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.