Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Global Self Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SELF opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 million, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. Global Self Storage has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global Self Storage

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Global Self Storage during the third quarter worth about $4,734,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

