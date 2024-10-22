Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Plans $0.13 Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend by an average of 82.9% per year over the last three years.

Gladstone Land Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LANDO stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $21.99. 6,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,127. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.10. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $16.90 and a one year high of $22.90.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

