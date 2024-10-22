Gladstone Land Co. (LAND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 31st

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -147.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Gladstone Land stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 160,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,653. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $15.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.08 million, a P/E ratio of 222.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

