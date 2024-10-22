General Motors (NYSE:GM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.000-10.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. General Motors also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.00-10.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.35.

Get General Motors alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $45.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,307.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.