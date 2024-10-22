GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target Raised to $336.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $293.00 to $336.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.83.

NYSE GEV opened at $276.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.25. GE Vernova has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $281.37.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $26,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

