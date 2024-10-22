GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.50-7.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

GATX Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $131.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. GATX has a one year low of $97.21 and a one year high of $151.33.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.45 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GATX will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State acquired 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.65 per share, with a total value of $1,200,711.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,312,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,688,093.10. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.



