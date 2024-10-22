Gamer Pakistan (GPAK) and Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) is one of 35 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Gamer Pakistan to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamer Pakistan N/A -194.86% -177.87% Gamer Pakistan Competitors -15.43% -7.88% -4.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gamer Pakistan and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamer Pakistan 0 0 0 0 N/A Gamer Pakistan Competitors 32 314 729 7 2.66

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 12.48%. Given Gamer Pakistan’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gamer Pakistan has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

0.1% of Gamer Pakistan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gamer Pakistan $733.00 -$2.05 million -0.06 Gamer Pakistan Competitors $1.81 billion $14.68 million -47.53

Gamer Pakistan’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gamer Pakistan. Gamer Pakistan is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Gamer Pakistan peers beat Gamer Pakistan on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

Gamer Pakistan Company Profile

Gamer Pakistan Inc. operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

