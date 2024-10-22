Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The natural resource company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.
Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.60. 2,571,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,056,936. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90.
Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Freeport-McMoRan
Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.
