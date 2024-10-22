Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1,783.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,488 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,265.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.88 and a 52-week high of $84.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

