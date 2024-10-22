Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 52,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 408,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,255,000 after acquiring an additional 35,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLSR opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $545.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

