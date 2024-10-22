Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 48,702 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 229,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,702 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $10,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 48.8% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 63,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Gerber LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Gerber LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 393,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,388,000 after buying an additional 13,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 466,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after buying an additional 49,403 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.60.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

