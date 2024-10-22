Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) is Defender Capital LLC.’s 7th Largest Position

Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,667 shares during the period. Fortive comprises 6.8% of Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $20,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Fortive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,244,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,119,000 after buying an additional 1,999,792 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Fortive by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,463,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,253,000 after buying an additional 1,045,245 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Fortive by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 853,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,221,000 after buying an additional 373,957 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Fortive by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,058,000 after buying an additional 369,351 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 1,053.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 382,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after buying an additional 349,530 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,281.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,281.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.36.

NYSE FTV opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.95. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.65%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

