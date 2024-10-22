Fortis Group Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,461,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,587,000 after purchasing an additional 438,704 shares during the period. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 794,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after buying an additional 29,341 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 752,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,208,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 653,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,559,000 after buying an additional 85,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,837,000 after acquiring an additional 40,838 shares during the period.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GTO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,979. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $48.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.05.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

