Fortis Group Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,340 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 223.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 205,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,131,000 after acquiring an additional 142,141 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,511,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $11,693,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $9,876,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $6,929,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:ITA traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $155.61. 300,875 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.72. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

