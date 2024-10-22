Fortis Group Advisors LLC Has $808,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $605.75. 61,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $610.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $575.88 and its 200-day moving average is $556.40.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

