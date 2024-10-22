Fortis Group Advisors LLC Buys 101 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.61. 12,441,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,734,195. The firm has a market cap of $690.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $271.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

