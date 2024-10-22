Fortis Group Advisors LLC Acquires 37,222 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,222 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,002,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,371,309. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.95. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $101.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

