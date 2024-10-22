FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.63.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FORM shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $203,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,645,913.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $203,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,645,913.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at $543,961.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,770 shares of company stock worth $854,014 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3,951.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $197.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

