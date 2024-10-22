FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.63.
Several equities research analysts have commented on FORM shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3,951.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FORM stock opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. FormFactor has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.11.
FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $197.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.
