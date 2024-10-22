Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 259,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,801,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSV stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.96. The company had a trading volume of 181,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,603. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.27 and a 52 week high of $97.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5824 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

