First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $191.30 and last traded at $192.99. Approximately 55,384 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 112,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.72 and its 200 day moving average is $189.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the third quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund during the second quarter worth $36,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $48,000.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

