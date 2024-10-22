First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.17.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.
FIBK stock opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.81. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.90%.
First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.
