Financial Life Advisors Sells 2,469 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Financial Life Advisors cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,005.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,308,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172,614 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,792,000 after buying an additional 6,565,775 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 147.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,577,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,630,000 after buying an additional 2,730,944 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,573,000 after buying an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,937 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

