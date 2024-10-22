Financial Life Advisors Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Financial Life Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 4.0% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 149,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 37,204 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,903,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 80,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 30,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EFG stock opened at $103.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.