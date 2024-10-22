Financial Consulate Inc. Has $21.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,093 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $21,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,099,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,127,000 after buying an additional 212,449 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,625,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,042,000 after buying an additional 248,393 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,195,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,030,000 after buying an additional 116,290 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,842,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,428,000 after acquiring an additional 115,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,069,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,911,000 after acquiring an additional 337,701 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.47. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.