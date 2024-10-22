Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) PT Raised to $40.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at UBS Group from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of FHI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 34,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,017. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Federated Hermes has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $39.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $2,611,239.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 442,570 shares in the company, valued at $14,476,464.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

