Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 732.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 252.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.00.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $2,508,503.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,338,941.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 9,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $2,508,503.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,338,941.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,195,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,610. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,728 shares of company stock worth $11,645,062 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Price Performance

FN traded down $6.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.22. 77,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,275. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.95. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $149.19 and a fifty-two week high of $278.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.38.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.35. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $753.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.