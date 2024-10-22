EscoinToken Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week (ELG)

EscoinToken (ELG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One EscoinToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00000921 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EscoinToken has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. EscoinToken has a total market capitalization of $19.13 million and $1.58 million worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EscoinToken

EscoinToken’s genesis date was April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 205,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,848,758 tokens. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. The official message board for EscoinToken is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5277290.0. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. EscoinToken’s official website is www.escoin.ee.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.

The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

EscoinToken Token Trading

