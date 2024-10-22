Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Acquired by Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,044,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Equinox Gold accounts for 1.7% of Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at $29,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Equinox Gold stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.31. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.
