EOS Price Reaches $0.49 on Major Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, EOS has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. EOS has a market cap of $740.30 million and $56.98 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000722 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000848 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000887 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,522,498,903 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.