Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 2.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Empire State Realty Trust updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.920-0.940 EPS.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Empire State Realty Trust stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.43. 125,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,213. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.40. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $11.62.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

